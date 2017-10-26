The Today Show Crew's Greatest Halloween Costumes
From Matt Lauer in drag (more than once) to a royal wedding almost as good as Will & Kate’s, look back at the cast’s over-the-top outfits
By Jocelyn Vena and Kate Hogan•@misskph
1997
In the early days of Today's Halloween celebrations, the staff's costumes were a bit more 'eh' than 'awesome.' For Halloween 1997, the gang went DIY: Katie Couric got all dolled up as screen legend Mae West, Al Roker and Matt Lauer went as Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble and Ann Curry channeled her inner Cleopatra.
2000
But what a difference three years makes! Roker as Diddy and Lauer as Jennifer Lopez in that infamous down-to-there Versace Grammys dress really upped the ante on pop culture costumes to come.
2004
You're fired! Actually, maybe not – Couric was a pretty convincing Donald Trump (pout, hair and all).
2004
That same year, Lauer pulled off the cross-dressing move again (are those abs and chest for real?), strutting his stuff as then-so-hot socialite Paris Hilton.
2005
Marilyn Monroe – er, Couric – was safe sandwiched between Batman (Lauer) and Robin (Roker) the year Batman Begins hit theaters.
2006
It was girls vs. guys in 2006 as the divas – Cher (Curry), Bette Midler (Meredith Vieira) and Madonna (Natalie Morales) – faced off against Lauer's Captain Jack Sparrow and Roker's Davy Jones of Pirates of the Caribbean.
2007
The cast paid homage to TV's most spook-tacular family, The Munsters, in 2007: Lauer and Vieira were Herman and Lily Munster, Roker was Grandpa, Morales was son Eddie and Hoda Kotb was their "normal" niece, Marilyn. Contributor Tiki Barber went wild as the fictional family's pet, Spot.
2008
"Fairytales" was the theme as Vieira, Lauer, Curry and Roker – dressed up in as Pinocchio, Humpty Dumpty, Cinderella and the Gingerbread Man – joined Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb and Amy Robach as the Big Bad Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel. We just hope everyone had a happily ever after!
2009
The Force was with the Today show cast and their costume department in 2009 when Lauer dressed as Luke Skywalker, Roker as Han Solo, Vieira as Princess Leia, Curry as Darth Vader, Kotb as Yoda, Gifford as C-3PO and Morales as Queen Padmé Amidala.
2010
Close pals Gifford and Kotb paid homage to TV's original best friends, Lucy and Ethel – and I Love Lucy's memorable grape-stomping scene.
2011
The Today hosts were pretty spot-on when they recreated the royal wedding with Lauer and Curry as Prince William and Princess Kate, Savannah Guthrie as Prince Charles, Roker as Prince Harry, Vieira as Queen Elizabeth and Gifford and Kotb in the roles of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (sorry, Camilla!).
2013
Playing #ThrowbackThursday TV stars paid off for the Today crew when they were visited by CHiPs cop Erik Estrada (imitated by Carson Daly) and Baywatch's Carmen Electra (Lauer dressed like her – again in drag). Rounding out the cast of small-screen favorites: Roker as Mr. T, Gifford and Kotb as Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble, Morales and Guthrie and Laverne and Shirley and Willie Geist as Baywatch's Mitch Buchannon (a.k.a. The Hoff).
2014
The gang didn't have to go far to find their costumes that year – just over to the wardrobe department of Saturday Night Live, where they pulled looks from the show's iconic sketches. Geist and Tamron Hall brought cheer as the Spartan cheerleaders; Morales did saucy schoolgirl Mary Katherine Gallagher (with Peter Alexander as a forlorn priest); Lauer was the androgynous star of "It's Pat!"; Gifford and Kotb were Wayne and Garth (excellent!); Roker and Lester Holt donned Blues Brothers' garb; and Guthrie, Vieira and Jenna Bush Hager recreated the not-so-stylish "Mom Jeans" digital short.
2015
Good grief! In honor of The Peanuts Movie's impending release, the team dressed up as all the fan favorites, with Lauer as Lucy and Roker as Charlie Brown. Once again, Meredith Vieira made a surprise return (as Pig-Pen!) and the gang did a cute dance to the hummable theme, "Linus & Lucy."
2016
Nostalgia was alive and well for the cast, who dressed as '90s icons including (from left) Demi Moore, Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega, Steve Urkel, Regis and Kathie Lee (with a surprise Regis Philbin appearance!), Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Seinfeld. (A bonus: Charlie the puppy went as a Beanie Baby.)
