Matt Lauer as Dolly Parton! Michael Strahan as Thor! Today Show and GMA Hosts Reveal Epic Halloween Costumes

It’s that time of year again!

Without fail, the hosts of the Today show and Good Morning America churn out epic Halloween costumes year after year — and 2017 is no exception.

On Tuesday, Today‘s NBC stars pulled out all the stops, hitting the plaza dressed as country’s finest artists, with Reba McEntire introducing “legend’s night.”

And legend’s night it was: Carson Daly showed up as mullet-rocking Billy Ray Cyrus, Kathie Lee Gifford as Miley Cyrus, Al Roker as Willie Nelson, Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain (in a corset!) and Hoda Kotb rocked a better Blake Shelton than Blake Shelton himself, who showed up for a surprise performance.

“Every shred of my dignity is gone,” quipped Kelly, before being surprised by the real Shania Twain on stage.

But perhaps the cream of the crop was Savannah Guthrie as Kenny Rogers and Matt Lauer as Dolly Parton, who performed a duet of “Islands in the Stream.”

“Somehow they convinced me to dress as a woman one more time,” said Lauer as his colleagues roared with laughter.

Over at ABC, the GMA gang threw a superhero-heavy show, with Robin Roberts showing up to save the day as Wonder Woman, Amy Robach as Spiderman, Lara Spencer as Black Widow, George Stephanopoulos as Clark Kent (a.k.a Superman) and last but not least, Michael Strahan as Thor with a giant hammer and long, tumbling blonde locks.

"If Marvel and DC can get together, we can solve all of the problems in the world!" – @MarkRuffalo 😂#HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/BZPUIuSbEJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2017

The best part? The real Hulk — a.k.a. Mark Ruffalo — showed up, too.

“We are truly witnessing history with all of these superheroes in one place,” quipped Sara Haines. “Thank you for bringing justice to New York.”