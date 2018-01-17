Today Show Executive Producer Don Nash Leaves After 30 Years, Libby Leist Named Successor

There’s been another shakeup at the Today show.

Longtime executive producer Don Nash is stepping down to focus on his family, and NBC has promoted senior producer Libby Leist to the position, the network announced Wednesday morning.

The staffing change comes two weeks after Hoda Kotb became Savannah Guthrie‘s official co-anchor, replacing Matt Lauer, who was fired Nov. 29 for allegedly inappropriate sexual behavior. (Multiple sources describe the cause for termination as an affair that violated NBC’s terms of employment, but in the wake of the news, allegations that included lewd behavior and sexual assault also surfaced.)

“The TODAY show couldn’t be in a stronger position. Savannah and Hoda have seamlessly taken their seats and we’re off to a fantastic start in 2018. This is a tribute to them and the whole team at TODAY,” NBC news chairman Andy Lack wrote in a memo. “With this change in anchors, and having rethought some of his priorities, Don Nash has decided to step away from his Executive Producer role at TODAY.”

He added: “Don leaves a big hole at TODAY, but we are so fortunate to have extraordinary producers who can step up.”

In his own memo, Nash wrote, “For many years, I have had two families: the one at home, and everyone at TODAY. The balance of my love for both of them has been out of whack for too long. The time has come for me to step away from TODAY and be a better dad to my two beautiful girls. They are what matter to me most.”

Leist, who started at NBC News as a desk assistant and rose to several senior producer jobs, “brings tremendous talent and experience to this role,” Lack said. “She has led the show’s political coverage and special events, including candidate town halls and TODAY’s historic broadcast from inside the White House.”