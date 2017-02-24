TLC's Ghost Brothers Get the Scare of a Lifetime — All Thanks to a Cat!

The Ghost Brothers are back!

In an exclusive sneak peek at the season 2 premiere of the TLC ghost-hunting show, it isn’t a lingering spirit that frightens friends Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — it’s a cat named Oogly.

The trio experiences quite the scare at New Castle, Indiana’s historic Thornhaven Manor, letting out screams when they think a spirit in the house grabbed Oogly. It turns out a water leak in the building sent the cat running.

“I thought Oogly was a goner!” one of the men says as they work to regain their composure.

With that, Harvey lets fans in on an “old rule.”

The Ghost Brothers are Back for Season 2 of the Paranormal Show

“One black person scurry. All of them scurry,” he says in the clip.

In the second season, the men take to several allegedly haunted locations and use local experts, investigative equipment and trigger objects to contact the spirit world.

Harvey, Spratt and Mass are slated to explore alleged haunted locations in Louisiana, California, Ohio Jamaica and more in the upcoming season.



Ghost Brothers season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. (ET) March 10, on TLC.