Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — Again! TLC to Air The Lost Episodes Special with Never-Before-Seen Footage

You’d better redneckognize it: Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is back center-stage!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that on April 21, TLC will premiere Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes, a two-hour television event starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The original Here Comes Honey Boo Boo premiered on TLC in 2012 and became an instant hit for the network, chronicling “Mama” June Shannon and her four daughters — including Alana, the show’s fun, feisty title star — and documenting their day-to-day life in McIntyre, Georgia. TLC cancelled the series in 2014 after Shannon was photographed with convicted child molester Mark McDaniel.

The upcoming one-time special (TLC has no plans to air anything beyond The Lost Episodes) includes never-before-seen, previously filmed footage, taking place during the summer in McIntyre, where Shannon works to juggle her kids and keep the family together — even if her methods are unconventional.

Fans will get to watch Shannon as she takes her daughters out for some summertime fun at an amusement park — but things later sour when the girls get busted for sneaking out, leading to clashes between Shannon and her then-partner Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson over parenting techniques.

The special will also chronicle a family visit to Shannon’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and her baby Kaitlyn in Alabama.

Last but not least, Alana finds herself with a special new friend: an adorable three-legged puppy. Happy watching, Honey Boo Boo fans!

The two-hour Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes special premieres Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.