TLC's Australian Energy Healer Meets Adorable 2-Year-Old Suffering from Rare, Painful Condition

Charlie Goldsmith is putting his healing powers to work.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of The Healer, the Australian energy healer meets 2-year-old Gibson, who suffers from pain resulting from two different conditions: congenital adrenal hyperplasia — a genetic condition limiting hormone production in the adrenal glands — and growth hormone deficiency.

Gibson was diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia when he was just 6 days old after suffering an adrenal crisis episode. According to his mom Heather, his body does not produce cortisol or salt, which helps with stress, injury and illness, and doctors are unsure about his future because his condition is rare and research is limited.

Gibson, who was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency when he was 1, is injected with a nightly shot — but because of his conditions, he still suffers from stomach and leg pain, and overall pain in many of his smaller joints.

Though Goldsmith — who helps people with chronic injuries, auto immune conditions, infections, severe body pain, inflammation and allergies — tells Gibson’s parents he’s never come across someone with these specific conditions before, he’s happy to try to relieve some of his pain.

“Are you in pain today?” he asks the adorable toddler in a sneak peek at their first meeting.

Gibson nods and points to his head and both of his knees, and Goldsmith gets to work, closing both eyes and hovering his hands above the boy’s legs.

Goldsmith, who is from Melbourne and says he discovered his healing abilities at 18, is working with scientists and medical professionals to bring credibility to his work.

So far, he has researchers at NYU on his side who have attested that “something real” is going on with the healer’s abilities, revealing that in a case series of about 20 patients, most saw “dramatic results.”

Over the course of the first season of The Healer, Goldsmith will test his powers on celebrity clients like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards and Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey, who had been suffering from chronic neck pain since she was in a car accident 30 years ago.

The Healer airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.