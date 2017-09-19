The Little Couple Heads to Scotland — and Introduce Kids to Scotch

The Little Couple is headed to Scotland after the TLC shows’ one-hour special documenting Bill Klein‘s trip back to Houston to aid Hurricane Harvey victims.

In the second half of the premiere, viewers will watch Klein and his wife Dr. Jen Arnold trvael with their two children, Will, 6, and Zoey, 5, o Scotland to learn about some of the finest things the country has to offer.

Like scotch.

“Ah, smells good in here,” Klein declares after walking into a tasting room with his family. “Smells like New Year’s day.”

In the clip, the whole family is instructed on how to taste scotch.

“What can I do?” Will asks.

“You know, you sniff it, you chew on it, “ Klein says. “Hey, when in Scotland, show your kids how to make scotch.”

Klein and Arnold lived in Houston when they began filming their reality show and stayed for the next nine years. Arnold was the medical director of the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital and the assistant professor of pediatrics, division of neonatology, at Baylor College of Medicine.

She recently accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the couple has since relocated.

In the Harvey special, Arnold stays back home with the kids while Klein heads to Houston with his brothers Tom, a fire chief, and Joe, who has first responder experience, to help friends and strangers whose homes were wrecked by the devastating hurricane.

The two-hour Little Couple season premiere airs Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.