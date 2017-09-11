TLC to Air Special of The Little Couple Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Little Couple star Bill Klein returned to his former home state to help out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey — and TLC viewers will get to watch the experience unfold.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the network has expanded the upcoming season 9 premiere of the hit returning series to feature a one-hour special following Klein as he heads back to the city to pitch in with relief efforts.

Klein and his wife Dr. Jen Arnold lived in Houston, where they began filming their reality show, for nine years. Arnold was the medical director of the Simulation Center at Texas Children’s Hospital and the assistant professor of pediatrics, division of neonatology, at Baylor College of Medicine.

She recently accepted a new position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the couple has since relocated with their two children Will, 6, and Zoey, 5.

In the Harvey special, Arnold stays back home with the kids while Klein heads to Houston with his brothers Tom, a fire chief, and Joe, who has first responder experience, to help out friends and strangers whose homes were wrecked by the devastating hurricane.

They volunteer by handing out pet food and head to their pet store and interview various residents. Ending up at a pet rescue, where a lot of displaced animals are sheltered, Tom adopts a puppy affected by the storm.

“As long-time residents of Houston, we wanted to stand with the city we called home for so many years and do anything we could to help with relief efforts,” the couple says in a statement. “It was a remarkable and humbling experience for Bill and his brothers to spend time on the ground with fellow Houstonians affected by the hurricane and come to the aid of many of our four-legged friends as well. We hope this special inspires others across the country to contribute as much as they can.”

Hurricane Irma update #7 #littlecouple #BeSafeFlorida A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Earlier this week, the couple and their children evacuated their home in St. Petersburg, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“We are grateful to be safe and sound up here in the northwest, the kids are doing great,” Arnold said in an Instagram video on Sunday. “Now we’re just praying for the safety of our loved ones who are still in central Florida. Please keep everybody in Irma’s path in your prayers today.”

The two-hour Little Couple season premiere airs Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.