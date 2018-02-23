New TLC Documentary Follows Alabama Couple Who Welcomed Sextuplets After Fertility Struggles

Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed sextuplets in December, and now the proud parents will star in their own TLC documentary about life at home with their six new babies.

The fraternal sextuplets — three boys and three girls named Blu, Layke, Tag, Rawlings, Rayne, and Rivers — were born at just under 30 weeks’ gestation at Huntsville Hospital in December.

“It’s an amazingly joyful feeling to have all six babies at home with us. Our lives have been forever changed,” says the couple. “We are blessed beyond words and so excited to get life started with these sweet little miracles from above.”

The Waldrops are also parents to son Saylor, and twin 5-year-old boys Wales and Bridge, making them a family of 11. Courtney had the twins with the help of fertility treatments after suffering several heartbreaking miscarriages.

At birth the babies ranged in weight from 2 lbs. and 4 oz. to 2 lbs. and 14 oz. They were delivered by Cesarean section with help from a team of about 40 labor and delivery nurses, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, maternal fetal medicine specialists and surgical assistants.

The documentary will air in early fall on TLC.