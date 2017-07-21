T.J. Miller’s Silicon Valley exit sparked a lot of chatter as the actor made his final interview rounds and his costar Thomas Middleditch offered his two cents. While Miller previously explained he left for his “own sanity and for the sake of slowing down and being more present and able to devote more time to this myriad of projects,” like The Emoji Movie, he opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about spending more time with his family.

“An organic out arose,” Miller said. “They had a cliffhanger, and I thought it would be funny just to exit. And you’re a family, man — you talk about that a lot on the show.”

He added, “It’s hard. You do a television show, it’s very lucky, it’s such a great show … it’s only gonna become better with me not on it because it has to change, it has to grow, there’s something dynamic that has to happen. And those four-and-a-half months, we moved to New York City and I wanted to spend that time with my wife. I’ve worked so hard for so long on every single medium.”

Miller made his exit in the season 4 finale of Silicon Valley and HBO released a statement calling it a “mutual” decision. He got his start as a standup comic before landing roles in movies like Search Party (also starring Middleditch), Transformers: Age of Extinction and Big Hero 6, and he told Kimmel how he was partly inspired to focus more on his craft in light of the current political climate.

“There’s a lot more stage time when I’m in New York,” he said about his recent move to the Big Apple. “When I’m in Los Angeles, I do two to four sets, possibly. In New York, I do six to 10 sets in one night.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com