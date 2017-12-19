T.J. Miller Denies Allegation He Sexually Assaulted and Punched Woman While in College

T.J. Miller has denied an anonymous woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her while they were in college together.

An unnamed woman accused the ex-Silicon Valley star of escalating sexual encounters in the early 2000s in a story published by The Daily Beast. In the report, the woman alleges Miller choked her, punched her and penetrated her with a beer bottle without her consent.

Per The Daily Beast, Miller’s alleged actions were eventually addressed by the university’s student court. (The alleged incidents took place at George Washington University where Miller was a student and the woman was taking classes but not matriculating.)

Miller, 36, and his wife Kate deny the allegations. According to a statement issued by couple, the accuser previously “attempted to break us up” and then “began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public.”

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” they said. “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

The woman told The Daily Beast that she and Miller met as members of the school’s comedy troupe and began a relationship, during which she lost her virginity to him. Months later, the woman recalled being taken back to her place after a night of drinking where she remembered being “violently shaken” and “punched in the mouth during sex” by Miller. When she woke up with a bloodied lip and a fractured tooth, Miller allegedly told her she had fallen down the stairs.

A second alleged incident occurred after a college party, when she said the pair began having consensual sex at her apartment before Miller allegedly became violent again.

“We started to fool around, and very early in that, he put his hands around my throat and closed them, and I couldn’t breathe,” she said, emphasizing that she had only had two drinks that night and remembered everything “crystal-clear.”

The woman said she was “fully paralyzed” by Miller’s actions, and her roommates knocked on the door to check it she was okay after they heard strange noises coming from the room. However, she dismissed their worries and alleges Miller continued to assault her.

“He pulled me back to bed and more things happened,” the woman said. “He anally penetrated me without my consent, which I actually believe at that point I cried out, like, ‘No,’ and he didn’t continue to do that — but he also had a [beer] bottle with him the entire time. He used the bottle at one point to penetrate me without my consent.”

The next morning, the woman told her roommates about the alleged incident. They corroborated the story to The Daily Beast.

After the incidents, the pair’s relationship deteriorated. One year later, she came forward with her story and her allegations were reportedly handled by the student court at the university. According to The Daily Beast, after a trial period that lasted a couple of weeks, the university told the woman that the issue had been resolved. (A GW spokesperson told the outlet that “because of federal privacy law, we are not able to provide information about current or former students’ education records.”)

Read Miller and his wife’s full statement below:

We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus “I’m going to destroy them” & “I’m going to ruin him.”

We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter. (See the e-mails referenced).

We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye.

She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public.

Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.

We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda.

We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real.

We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.