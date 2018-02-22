Tisha Campbell-Martin Files for Divorce from Husband Duane After More Than 20 Years of Marriage

Tisha Campbell-Martin has filed for divorce from her husband Duane Martin.

After more than 20 years of marriage, the Martin star announced in a statement via her rep on Thursday that she and Duane, 52, are ending their marriage.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” Tisha, 49, said in the statement.

“It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family,” she shared.

Over the course of their decades-long marriage, the pair, who wed in 1996, welcomed two children: sons Ezekiel, 8, and Xen, 16.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Campbell-Martin starred on Martin for five seasons on Fox before the hit ’90s sitcom went off the air in 1997 amid serious riffs between Martin Lawrence and Campbell-Martin, with Campbell-Martin accusing Lawrence of sexual harassment and agreeing only to return for the show’s final season if the two actors never shot scenes together.

All seems to be well now. In October 2016, they reunited with the rest of their castmates to celebrate the life of their late costar and friend Tommy Ford, who played Tommy Strawn on show.

Earlier this month, Lawrence, Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold were recorded out for a steak lunch in Burbank by TMZ cameras and asked about the possibility of a Martin reboot.

Everett

“Never say never,” Lawrence, 52, told the outlet. “We don’t know nothing right now, but never say never.”

“Within life there’s always new beginnings and there’s always change and there’s always new plateaus, so we’ll see what’s happening,” added Arnold, 48.

But perhaps Campbell-Martin gave the clearest answer. “We can’t tell y’all s—” she said, laughing.