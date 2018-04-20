Tinsley Mortimer Says Her Friendship with Carole Is ‘Separate’ from Any Drama with Bethenny  

Tinsley Mortimer is excited to be spending her second season on Real Housewives of New York City.

“This season I felt closer friendships with some of the girls,” she told PEOPLE after hosting Rebag’s Madison Avenue store opening in New York City on Thursday night. “I’m working through a lot of things on my own and just felt more confident.”

Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal and Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels also attened the event at Rebag’s newest location, where guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuveres, and Neuhaus chocolates as DJ Timo Weiland spun a set.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Rebag is my new obsession, the store in Madison is like handbag heaven,” said Mortimer, 42. “Of course I walked away with one. … The quality is insane. I don’t ever want to pay full price for a bag again. Its great quality, its also so easy to sell your bags. If you go to the store, within an hour they can give you the price for your bag. … It is such an amazing concept, and having the store too to be able to walk in to, to touch the bags and see them, it’s just incredible. I’m like giddy about it because I’m obsessed.”

Carole Radziwill (left) and Tinsley Mortimer Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Mortimer couldn’t divulge too much about RHONY‘s wild season quite yet, but she did discuss her friendship with Carole Radziwill, which Bethenny Frankel intimated on Wednesday’s episode may have caused the former besties to drift apart.

Carole Radziwill (left) and Bethenny Frankel Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

“Carole and I are definitely very close, and we have grown even closer over this year. The tension between she and Bethenny is something that is between them, and we will sort of have to wait and see how that plays out,” she says. “But my friendship with Carole is definitely separate from anything to do with what’s going on with her friendship with Bethenny.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Escaping a Violent Relationship

In fact, the socialite had nothing but praise for Frankel.

“I think she is incredibly smart and witty and fun to be around, we just aren’t super close buddies,” she said. “But I would like to get to know her a little better.”

RHONY airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.