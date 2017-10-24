RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Reportedly Splits from CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have reportedly called it quits.

“The long distance just became really difficult. Tinsley is focused on reestablishing her life in New York,” a source told E! News. “They had a lot of fun, and who’s to say if it’s definitely over for good? I could see them getting back together at some point.”

Mortimer, 42, started dating Midwestern-born businessman Kluth after her Real Housewives of New York City castmate Carole Radziwill set the two up on a blind date in February. (Mortimer did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

On the season 9 reunion this summer, Mortimer said that she believed that Kluth, the 40-year-old founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin, was “definitely” the one. The two have also worked together, with Mortimer taking a job as an account manager at the site.

Happy Happy 40th Birthday my handsome man!💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

“Scott is adorable,” she gushed PEOPLE in July. “He’s a good caretaker, too. He looks out for me. I’m happy.”

“It worked out,” she added on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that same month. “I’m not going to lie, I’m happy when I’m in a relationship. But it doesn’t mean I create something out of nothing. Scott is amazing. … He’s an incredible guy and I’m just lucky to have met him. I have a great guy. It’s awesome.”

On the reunion, Mortimer said Kluth, who is based in Chicago, would be moving to New York City so they could live together this fall.

The romance was the first for the former socialite since her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul, whom she had dated since December 2012, ended last year. (Mortimer was arrested in April 2016 for allegedly trespassing at his Palm Beach home — though there was a history of alleged abuse prior to that, including an incident on Christmas Day in 2013 which found Mortimer hospitalized with head lacerations.)

Mortimer’s most recent Instagram post with Kluth was shared in early September, when the two vacationed across Europe together.

💙 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Happy Labor Day! We're celebrating all the way from Montenegro! 🇲🇪❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

At the site of the first Olympics. Scott said I left early…I think he just wanted to run behind me! 🏃‍♀️🏃🏻🥇#athens A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The Bravo star was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer.

Page Six was the first to report the news of Mortimer and Kluth’s split.