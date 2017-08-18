Tina Fey returned to SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition Thursday night with a blistering takedown of white supremacists and “jackass” President Donald Trump’s response.

And she maybe have eaten her feelings, too.

The University of Virginia alum appeared alongside Colin Jost and Michael Che to discuss the violent weekend events in Charlottesville, Virginia, which were sparked by a white nationalist protest and eventually left one counter-protestor dead and 19 more injured.

“It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville. And then our president, Donald John Trump – and I don’t think enough people talk about what a stupid, jackass name that is – whatever, he gets away with it because he’s gorgeous.

“Anyway, Donnie John comes out and he says that he condemns violence ‘on many sides.’ On many sides, Colin!

“I’m feeling sick because, you know, I have seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn’t confused by it. No, Colin, Nazis are always bad, I don’t care what you say.”

said Fey, before suggesting she wouldn’t mind seeing some future alt-right protests physically interrupted by black drag queens.

“But at the same time, I don’t want any more good people to get hurt. And I know a lot of us are feeling anxious and we’re asking ourselves, ‘What can I do? I’m just one person.’ So I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business you support, maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American bakery. Order a cake with an American flag on it and just eat it.”

She then brought out a large cake and started digging in full force, eventually adding a grilled cheese as a fork. “Sheet-caking is a grass-roots movement,” she said between bites. “Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

Fey also called out many conservatives, including Ann Coulter, Paul Ryan, and Donald Trump. She criticized the president for his “both sides” comments and said he’d be the first one to take down a monument if he could build some condominiums in its place.

“In conclusion, I really want to encourage all good, sane Americans to treat these rallies this weekend like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads: Don’t show up,” she signed off. “Let these morons scream into the empty air. I love you Charlottesville, and as Thomas Jefferson once said, ‘Who’s that hot, light-skinned girl over by the butter churn?’”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com