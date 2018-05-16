Timeless Star Annie Wersching Talks Training at Quantico to Prep for Her High-Octane Roles

For her roles on 24 and Timeless, Annie Wersching has enjoyed doing her own stunts.

“It’s like being a kid in a candy store for me,” the actress, 41, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I always love when you go on a show and the character or the genre forces you to learn something new.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

When Wersching joined 24 as FBI agent Renee Walker in 2009, she got to do some especially intense training. “With 24, it was a blast getting to do all the stunt work,” she says. “I trained at Quantico between season 7 and season 8.”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Following Timeless‘ shocking season 2 finale, Wersching will return to her role as Church of Gibborim leader Leslie in Runaways on Hulu.

RELATED VIDEO: Timeless Star Abigail Spencer on Her ‘Lovely Friend’ Meghan Markle

“I have two young boys so it’s a fun time for mommy to be on a superhero show,” says the mom of sons Freddie, 7, and Ozzie, 4, with husband Stephen Full. “I started to show my 7-year-old some of just like Leslie’s cool scenes and the parts where the kids start showing their powers and stuff. I’ve showed him those action scenes, and he just thinks it’s so cool.”

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Despite feeling “totally in my comfort zone” when she’s doing action shows, the St. Louis native would like to find time to return to her theater roots.

For more from Wersching, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

“That’s my first love,” Wersching gushes. “Now it actually feels kind of foreign. But the idea of a camera not being six inches from your face and trying to keep things really small seems so, so strange. I would absolutely love to do a show sometime. I’m hoping it would be kind of like riding a bike.”