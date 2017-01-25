Tim Daly Broke Both of His Legs While Skiing at Sundance

It looks like Tim Daly might have a rough couple of months ahead of him.

The Madam Secretary actor broke both of his legs while skiing at Sundance, according to Deadline. Writers for the show are said to be debating whether or not to work Daly’s injury into the show.

Production on the show will not be impacted by the injury and the 60-year-old actor will reportedly still appear in all episodes of the current third season.

Daly plays Henry McCord, the head of a special intelligence analysis unit. He stars opposite Téa Leoni, who portrays Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord. Leoni is also his girlfriend offscreen.

Madam Secretary airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. EST on CBS.