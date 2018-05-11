Tim Allen's Last Man Standing Is Returning to TV 1 Year After Cancellation

Tim Allen will be back on the small screen soon.

Fox has picked up his comedy Last Man Standing, which ABC cancelled in 2017 after six seasons, the network announced Friday.

LAST MAN STANDING - "Heavy Meddle" - When Eve's boyfriend, Rob (guest star Travis Tope), doesn't invite her to his parents' anniversary party, Vanessa feels that Eve should tell him how this makes her feel. But Mike disagrees and thinks it's better for Eve to not say anything. Meanwhile, Kristin and Ryan think it's beyond the airy Mandy and Kyle to find the hidden clues in an escape room, on "Last Man Standing," airing FRIDAY, MARCH 17 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) NANCY TRAVIS, TIM ALLEN

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, in a statement. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The series follows Mike Baxter (Allen) a conservative father of three daughters who works at a sporting goods/outdoors store in Colorado, and also stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly Eprahaim and Kaitlyn Denver.

The show earned solid ratings at ABC, averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Variety.

Asked about the possibility of a Home Improvement reboot in March, Allen said, “I still miss Last Man Standing. We didn’t get our seventh year. I adored that show. It’s like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don’t know. I like both characters, but yeah, I’d be very interested in that idea.”