Tim Allen 'Very Interested' in a Home Improvement Reboot — But He Still Misses Last Man Standing

We just might have our next big, small screen reboot: Tim Allen is “very interested” in bringing back Home Improvement.

The beloved ABC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 1991-99, launched Allen’s career. Based on his stand-up comedy, the series followed Tim Taylor (Allen) and his family — plus their neighbor Wilson (Earl Hindman), the go-to guy for solving the Taylors’ problems.

The comedy also starred Patricia Richardson, Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Taran Noah Smith, Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning.

Tim Allen at 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 4 Vivien Killilea/Getty

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar-viewing party on Sunday, Allen revealed the idea of reviving Home Improvement has “been floated” by the cast.

“And more than I would have expected said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later,’ like Roseanne,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

If it came down to it, Allen hinted that he would take of getting members of the ensemble together again — but he’s still reminiscing about what could have been for his canceled comedy, Last Man Standing, which concluded in March 2017 after six seasons.

“I still miss Last Man Standing,” he said. “We didn’t get our seventh year. I adored that show. It’s like having a new dog and now to go back to the old dog? I don’t know. I like both characters, but yeah, I’d be very interested in that idea.”