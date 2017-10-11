Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Celebrates Second Wedding with Parents of Late First Husband Seated in Front Row

After the death of her first husband less than two years ago, Tiffany Thornton continues to keep Christopher Carney’s memory alive in the most special ways.

On Saturday, the former Disney star wed Josiah Capaci in a sweet ceremony on what she described as the “Best day of my life.” After facing criticism for deciding to remarry, she shared a wedding photo of herself and her new husband on Monday — shutting down online critics in the picture’s caption — and revealed that Carney’s parents were showing their support by sitting in the front row.

“This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love,” she wrote alongside the picture. “The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not.”

“I thought of Chris’s amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives,” she continued. “How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man.”

The ceremony came less than two years after Carney was killed in a car crash in Arkansas on Dec. 4, 2015. He was 35. Carney was in a vehicle with his friend, 37-year-old Ezekiel Blanton, when Blanton swerved and hit a tree, KTHV reported then. Blanton also died in the crash.

She and Carney had been married for about four years and shared two sons.

Best day of my life 10/7/17 A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

“There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” the 31-year-old Sonny with a Chance alum continued in the post. “There are a lot of people who think it isn’t good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I’m going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It’s part of my testimony and it needs to be said.”

Thornton added that she “was a mess” during her wedding on Saturday, writing that she had “so many emotions” that “flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God.”

💗 You are the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. I'll love you forever. 💗 A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

And the newlywed had support from a special friend and costar, Demi Lovato, who served as a bridesmaid in Thornton’s first wedding.

“Couldn’t be happier for you T,” the singer commented on a photo of Thornton and Capaci. “Love you so much and so sorry I couldn’t be there yesterday!”

The actress explained that her love for her new husband in no way diminishes the love she felt for Carney despite people commenting otherwise.

“How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn’t make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers,” she wrote, and added, “I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo.”

Capaci’s brother, Pastor Eric Capaci, was a “dear friend” of the Carney family when the death occurred and officiated Carney’s memorial service in 2015.