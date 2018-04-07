Tiffany Haddish Imagines Brad Pitt Date Gone Wrong: 'You’re Just Gonna Drop Me Off?!'

Even in her dream scenario, Tiffany Haddish‘s date with Brad Pitt doesn’t end so well.

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon had the idea of acting out this hypothetical dinner meet-up after listening to the Last O.G. star recall her “pre-Oscars party” encounter with Pitt. She had been “talking out loud in the elevator” to Elizabeth Perkins and her husband, Julio Macat, about finding herself a man who looks at her the way they look at each other.

Pitt, 54 had been standing behind her, prompting Macat to remark, “Man, I hope we don’t get caught in this elevator.”

“There’s going to be some pretty-ass babies in this elevator if we do,” Haddish, 38, responded.

Pitt had supposedly even said they could “see what happens” if they both ended up single at the same time, but then the comedian “did some research” and realized “he got a gang of kids.” (Pitt shares six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 — with Angelina Jolie. The former couple announced their separation in September 2016.)

“I can’t do it,” she said. “I wanna be baby mama No. 1. but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t eat dinner with him and maybe play around. But I wanna be No. 1.”

Thinking ahead to this unforeseen time, Fallon covered his face with a cutout Pitt mask and acted out an imaginary date. In the car on their way to dinner, Haddish asked Pitt about Jolie, requested dinner be had in South Central, and remarked how nice he smelled. He, in turn, said he would turn around and drop her back off.

“F— you, Brad!” she exclaimed. “I spent all this money on makeup and hair and this cute dress and you’re just gonna drop me off?!”

Watch it play out in the clip above.