Riverdale Actress Tiera Skovbye Is Engaged: 'This Weekend Was Something Out of a Dream'

She’s going to be a Parker!

Riverdale actress Tiera Skovbye, who plays Polly Cooper on the series, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Jameson Parker, got engaged over the weekend.

“This weekend was something out of a dream,” she began the post. “The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I’m really hard to surprise).”

“We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I’m over the 🌙 happy,” she wrote and added the hashtags, “#gettinghitched #heputaringonit #imgonnabeaparker #evenlambsgetmarried.”

Skovbye, 22, shared multiple photos of the couple after they got engaged, including a silly image of the pair both holding up their ring fingers.

The actress also posted a sweet snap of Parker giving his new fiancée a kiss on the forehead as she rests her left hand on his chest.

So proud of my love for his first day of filming #summerof84movie !!! You have worked your ass off and it's paying off! It has been such a fun adventure watching you work towards your dreams! And even more exciting that we get to work together!! #powercouple A post shared by Tiera Skovbye (@tskovbye1) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

Last month, Skovbye gave a shout-out to her beau and his new film, Summer of ’84, in a loving Instagram post.

“So proud of my love for his first day of filming #summerof84movie !!!” Skovbye, who is slated to play Nikki Kaszuba in the film, according to IMDb, wrote. “You have worked your ass off and it’s paying off! It has been such a fun adventure watching you work towards your dreams! And even more exciting that we get to work together!! #powercouple.”