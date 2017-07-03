Daytime Divas' Tichina Arnold Talks Dating After Divorce: 'I Don't Know How to Be Single Again!'

All the single ladies: Tichina Arnold could use some advice!

Following her divorce from Rico Hines last year, all is well with the actress these days. “Tichina is doing great!” she told PEOPLE at the McDonald’s 365 Black Awards, where the former Martin star was honored for her achievements in entertainment during this year’s Essence Fest in New Orleans.

Taking on her latest role opposite Vanessa Williams in the upcoming VH1 show Daytime Divas (based off of Star Jones’ book Satan’s Sisters) she couldn’t be happier. “I hadn’t read a script this good in a long time,” said Arnold, 48. Having had hilarious turns on shows like Everybody Hates Chris and Survivor’s Remorse, “I’m blessed,” she shared of her 35 years in Hollywood. “I’m not a star, I’m a survivor.”

But with her second marriage now over, she admitted there’s one thing she’s not so adept at. “I don’t know how to be single again!” she said with a laugh. “It’s sad. I don’t even know what to look at or what I’m into.”

WATCH: The Preachers featuring Tichina Arnold

She didn’t always have this problem. “Right before my second marriage I was really cool with being single,” the mother of one shared. “I’d fell into a nice rhythm raising my daughter, and then here comes the second husband. It didn’t work out but I’m not sad or upset about it. Life happens. You’ve got to stay positive. And drink wine!””

In the past, “I always allowed the man to choose me, so I’m going to switch direction a little and give myself more time,” said Arnold. But even if love does come knocking again, “I doubt if I’ll ever get married again. I’m older now, I have no ideals. I’m blessed to have done it all.”

Last year also brought the loss of her close friend and Martin costar Tommy Ford. “Getting that call was gut-wrenching,” Arnold admitted of learning about Ford, who died following an aneurysm at age 52. “Everybody loved him. We’re all just devastated he didn’t live his full life.”

With a tough 2016 behind her, the actress is happy to re-focus on work with Daytime Divas. “I play Vanessa Williams’s nemesis! Vanessa is one classy woman, and now I’m like ‘Oh my God, I get to treat Miss America like s—!’” Arnold said. “I’m really excited.”