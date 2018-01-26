Tia Mowry-Hardict Says Sister, Sister Reboot Isn’t Official Yet, But ‘Everybody’s on Board’

Tia Mowry-Hardict has some good news for Sister, Sister fans.

Responding to costar Jackée Harry’s recent comments that a reboot of the popular 90s sitcom is “happening,” the 39-year-old actress told PEOPLE at the Life Hack Academy Live event, presented by Ford, in New York City on Thursday that while “we haven’t gotten an official go yet,” a reboot is most definitely in the works.

“Everything is put into place. We just need a home,” Mowry-Hardict — who’s currently pregnant with her and husband Cory Hardrict‘s second child — a daughter — explained.

“We have a writer. We have an idea. Everybody’s on board. All the puzzles and pieces are in place,” she added.

Donald Bowers/Getty

Mowry-Hardict also revealed how fans can help speed the process up.

“If Sister, Sister fans really want this show, start writing to all of the networks,” she said, adding,“People are so invested, and we do not want to let our fans down.”

“We’re like little elves in there working our butts off to try to get this show running. And if you know me or my sister, we never give up, so it’s gonna happen. It’s just ‘when,’ ” the actress continued.

RELATED VIDEO: The Sister, Sister Behind-the-scenes Secret That the Health Department Found ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

Rumors that a Sister, Sister reunion would be coming back to television kicked into overdrive after Harry appeared on Steve Harvey‘s talk show last week and claimed a reboot was in the works.

However despite Harry’s comments, PEOPLE later confirmed the series is not on the slate for ABC, Sister, Sister‘s original network.

Harry, 61, starred on the show, which aired from 1994–99, as Lisa Landry. Sister, Sister chronicled the lives of identical twins Tia Landry (Mowry-Hardrict) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), who were separated at birth but, after meeting at the mall, move in together with their respective single adoptive mother and single adoptive father.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

A day after Harry’s remarks, Mowry-Hardict told fans that as much as she hated to say it, she had “no NEW news to report” about the reboot.

“Hey guys! Been seeing loads of tweets about the Sister, Sister, reunion. I hate to say it, but I have no NEW news to report to you. Sis and I have been trying to get this going as we still are, BUUUT no NEW news. Trust, you will hear it from us first if it’s a solid go:)” she wrote.

Hey guys! Been seeing loads of tweets about the Sister, Sister, reunion. I hate to say it, but I have no NEW news to report to you. Sis and I have been trying to get this going as we still are, BUUUT no NEW news. Trust, you will hear it from us first if it’s a solid go:) 🙏🏽 — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) January 17, 2018

In July, Mowry-Housely told PEOPLE that the real-life twin sisters’ beloved ’90s sitcom was getting closer to returning to air.

“We’re meeting with writers and producers because we wanna make sure it’s all a great fit, but we are progressively moving forward to make this happen,” Mowry-Housley said at the time.

“We want to make sure that it is great TV and that it’s gonna be fun,” she explained. “We appreciate all of our fans’ eagerness because we are just as eager as you guys are.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tamera Mowry-Housley on a ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘It’s Going to Happen’

Back in 2015, Mowry-Hardict first teased a potential reboot, telling Meredith Vieira, “It’s just all about timing … so we’ll see. The fans, they really want it, so we’ll give it to them, probably.”