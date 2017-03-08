T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle Ending After 6 Seasons

Sad news for T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle fans: VH1’s hit reality series’ upcoming sixth season will be its last, the network confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The show — which has followed the lives of T.I., Tiny and their seven children in Atlanta since 2011 — is set to end in April, and will finish with its 100th episode.

“VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” says Nina L. Diaz, EVP, Head of Unscripted, VH1 and MTV in a statement. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated final season.”

Although the news comes amid the pair’s marital struggles, VH1 maintains that this season, T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, “remain more committed than ever to the family hustle” and are “working together to figure out their new normal.” (Last week, the couple’s divorce hearing was dropped.)

The upcoming season will feature T.I. focusing on his political activism and music label, Grand Hustle, as Tiny gets ready for an Xscape reunion.

As for the kids, T.I.’s son, Messiah, 17, is preparing to go to college. Meanwhile, Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique, 20, and T.I.’s son, Domani, 15, are busy creating new music — and the couple’s kids, King, 12, and Major Philant, 8, are showing the ropes to the family’s newest (and adorable!) addition, baby Heiress, 11 months.

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle premieres Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET.