The production company behind Bravo’s series Southern Charm is investigating the sexual assault allegations brought against its series star, Thomas Ravenel.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins alleged to PEOPLE this week that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on dating app Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute first date with him on Dec. 25 of that year. Ashley also detailed the allegations on her website last month.

Ashley — who said she did not witness the alleged assault — said her mother “acted very withdrawn” after the date before she confided in her daughter that Ravenel ” ‘stuck his penis in my face.’ ”

She also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

“Her wrists were starting to look bad the next morning. I said, ‘We need to see who we’re dealing with.’ She didn’t want to do anything. She was scared to go to court. I said right now you don’t want to do anything, let me take a picture of your wrist. Let’s get some evidence in case you want to do something,” said Ashley, 29.

On June 1, 2016, Debbie and Ashley also allegedly participated in mediation. According to Ashley, her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel and received $200,000.

Since the alleged sexual assault occurred nearly two-and-a-half years ago, Debbie and Ashley have moved away from Charleston and are now living in Florida.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become – unfairly – a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

Ravenel, a former politician, shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½, with ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis. He is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.