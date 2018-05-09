Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel: A History of Assault Allegations

Thomas Ravenel is no stranger to run-ins with the law.

From being fined $19,500 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly filing the required forms during his campaign for a seat in the U.S. Senate to being indicted and pleading guilty on federal cocaine distribution charges, the Southern Charm star has gotten into his fair share of trouble.

Most recently, he’s now in the midst of controversy following a woman’s accusation that he sexually assaulted her mother, whom he allegedly paid a $200,000 settlement.

Here’s a look back at his history of assault allegations.

In 2014, Lauren Moser (a hairdresser for Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis) filed a report alleging that he closed a door on her, causing her to fall down three stairs and into some bushes, which left her bruised, according to The Charleston City Paper. Ravenel also reportedly fell into a swimming pool while carrying his infant daughter during the incident, according to Moser’s account to police.

According to the police incident report obtained by the publication, Moser said she was invited to Ravenel and Dennis’ residence on Oct. 17, 2014, “but was concerned about going because she had had previous run-ins with the offender [whose] behavior is unpredictable especially when under the influence.”

While speaking with Dennis outside the residence, Moser claimed Ravenel “stormed out of the house with the 7-month-old juvenile and yelled to Kathryn that she needed to take care of the sleeping child.”

According to the report: “The victim stated that as she was walking behind the offender into the house he swung the door hard (as to close it) when he cleared [the] doorway and it bounced off of the victim’s knee. The victim stated that when the offender saw that the door did not close he turned and swung the door again and this time the door struck the victim on the inside of the right arm due to the fact that her hand was raised because she was videoing the episode. The victim stated that the door hit her so hard it caused her to topple backwards down three steps and into some bushes.”

After entering the home to “gather her thoughts and to make sure that the baby and Kathryn were fine before she left,” Ravenel allegedly returned to the living room naked and screamed, “B—-, get your stuff and get out” while bringing Moser’s belongings to her.

Charleston police later closed their investigation, announced the charges were unfounded.

Earlier this month, real estate agent Ashley Perkins alleged to PEOPLE that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on dating app Tinder in October 2015 and went on a last-minute first date with him on Dec. 25 of that year. Ashley also detailed the allegations on her website last month.

Ashley claimed to PEOPLE that her mother “acted very withdrawn” before she confided in her daughter that Ravenel “stuck his penis in my face.'”

“Her wrists were starting to look bad the next morning. I said, ‘We need to see who we’re dealing with.’ She didn’t want to do anything. She was scared to go to court. I said right now you don’t want to do anything, let me take a picture of your wrist. Let’s get some evidence in case you want to do something,” says Ashley, 29.

On June 1, 2016, Debbie and Ashley allegedly participated in mediation. According to Ashley, her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel and received $200,000.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum,” Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Asked about the characterization of her “dubious motivations” in Ravenel’s previous statement to PEOPLE, Ashley said, “My motivations are pure. My words are the truth and the truth will prevail.”

A few days after PEOPLE spoke with Perkins, South Carolina police announced that they are looking into similar claims against the Bravo star.

According to an investigation report obtained by PEOPLE, a victim reported an alleged incident with Ravenel that occurred in January 2015 to Charleston police on Monday. The incidents listed on the report are “sex offense” and “forcible rape.”

“I told them the truth about what happened to me,” the woman told FITSNews about the preliminary inquiry. “They are investigating him.”

The production company behind the hit Bravo series announced last week that they are looking into the sexual assault allegations against the 55-year-old reality star.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ravenel, a former South Carolina state treasurer, shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½, with ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis. He is currently dating Ashley Jacobs.