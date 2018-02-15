Criminal Minds Alum Thomas Gibson Finalizes His Divorce

Thomas Gibson‘s divorce has been finalized.

Four years after the Criminal Minds alum filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Christine, in 2014, a judge finally signed off on it last week, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Gibson will pay $3,000 per month in support for the former couple’s three children — daughter Agatha, 13, and sons Travis, 15, and James, 18 — and will also cover fees for private school and extracurricular activities, the documents state.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September 2016, Gibson revealed why he kept his divorce from Christine, to whom he was married for more than 20 years, a secret.

“Being a dad is the greatest experience of my life,” he said.

So Gibson was shocked to hear that people thought he was cheating on Christine when a woman claimed to TMZ that she’d sent the actor provocative photos while carrying on an online relationship with him in 2013.

“I’m the child of divorce, and when Christine and I got married [in 1993], it was important to me that I never undermine the marriage,” he said.

“We spent a year and a half in mediation. We kept it private because divorce is hard enough on kids without having to deal with it publicly,” said the actor. “Christine and I switch off staying with our kids at home in San Antonio. We did the best we could and continue to do the best we can as parents.”