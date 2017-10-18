This Is Us Kids to Be Honored at The Actors Fund's 2017 Looking Ahead Awards

The youngest stars of This Is Us will recognized for their roles on the hit NBC series.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the eight young actors and actresses who star on the drama series will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Award for Social Awareness at The Actors Fund’s 2017 Looking Ahead Awards on Dec. 5 at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate Pearson), Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate Pearson), Lonnie Chavis (young Randall Pearson), Niles Fitch (teenage Randall Pearson), Parker Bates (young Kevin Pearson), Logan Shroyer (teenage Kevin Pearson), Eris Baker (Tess Pearson) and Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) will receive the award, which is presented annually to the youth cast of a current TV show that is raising awareness about important societal issues though their roles.

Corbin Bleu has been tapped to host the glitzy gala.

The Looking Ahead Awards celebrates young performers who inspire the world by living the Looking Ahead Program’s core values of growth, education, leadership and community service. Previous honorees include Jordana Brewster, Mario Lopez, Lance Bass, and Tia and Tamera Mowry, and previous winners of the award include the casts of black-ish and The Fosters.

To find out more about more about The Actors Fund — a national human services organization that helps everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment — visit www.actorsfund.org.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.