There's a This Is Us Wedding Coming Soon — Just Maybe Not the One You're Thinking

Spoiler warning: For those who haven’t seen the midseason premiere of This Is Us, key plot details are revealed below.

There are definitely wedding bells on the set of This Is Us, but not for the couple you may expect.

Although the midseason premiere revealed that Toby (Chris Sullivan) pulled through his heart attack and subsequent surgery and then talked to Kate (Chrissy Metz) about marriage, those aren’t the nuptials you may be seeing soon.

While walking around the Paramount lot, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia participated in a Twitter Q&A that their wedding would soon make it to the show.

Ventimiglia nodded knowingly in response to a fan who asked, “Is there any chance we might see Jack and Rebecca’s wedding?”

“I think you might!” the actors both said.

“I might have photos from said maybe wedding,” Ventimiglia added.

“I maybe do too, so stay tuned!” she teased.

The fan who asked the question responded to the video saying, “This made my day.”

The duo, who play married couple Jack and Rebecca on the NBC hit, also tackled questions such as if Ventimiglia knows how his character died and what are their favorite quotes from the show.

This Is Us, which jumps around in time, has already revealed how the Big Three were conceived and on Tuesday’s episode, fans got to see the moment Jack and Rebecca learned they were having triplets. Seeing their marriage ceremony is the icing on the (wedding) cake!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.