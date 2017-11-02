People

Inside the This Is Us Stars' Wild Night Out at Justin Hartley's Wedding – Plus Which One Caught the Garter!

By @lizzleonard1

Posted on

The family that cries together, parties together!

The This Is Us gang — including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown — was out in full celebratory force to support costar Justin Hartley at his intimate Malibu wedding on Saturday.

After Hartley, 40, and his bride, actress Chrishell Stause, 36, did a first dance to The Contours’ “Do You Love Me”, the tight-knit TV family hit the floor with the newlyweds and the rest of the 75 wedding guests.

“They’re so happy for us!” Stause tells PEOPLE. “They’re such sweet people.”

Allison and Brian Callaway/Callaway Gable
And sweet dancers.

While the whole cast joined in as a deejay spun an ’80s-heavy playlist, Brown busted out the most moves.

Allison and Brian Callaway/Callaway Gable
“Sterling and his wife got down on the dance — it was great!” a guest says. “They had so much fun!”

One especially hilarious moment came when Brown caught the garter — and playfully wore it as a head band while he danced into the night.