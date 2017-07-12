The Pearsons Are Back! This Is Us Stars Share Sweet Family Photo from First Day of Filming Season 2

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Season 2 of This Is Us is now one step closer to reality — and to your TV sets.

On Tuesday, production began on new episodes of NBC’s tear-jerking family drama sensation, and Sterling K. Brown announced the return of the Pearsons on social media, tweeting ”Back 2 Work! Reunited and it feels so good!” along with a selfie of himself and his costars/onscreen parents Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

Moore then posted the photo on Instagram, saying, “Totally stole @sterlingkb1’s pic because we’re BACK in business, guys. Day 1 of Season 2.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also tweeted a back-to-work picture, which appears to take us back to the hospital nursery after the births of the Big Three. “We’re back baby,” he wrote in the caption.

Fogelman recently hinted that the season premiere “holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle” about Jack’s death.

Season 2 kicks off Sept. 26 on NBC.

