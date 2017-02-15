FIRST LOOK: Little Randall Is Branching Out! See This Is Us' Adorable Lonnie Chavis' New Gig

Nickelodeon‘s hit superhero series The Thundermans has snagged one of NBC‘s Big Three: Lonnie Chavis!

PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the 9-year-old This Is Us star smiling from ear to ear while taping an upcoming guest stint on Nick’s The Thundermans, starring Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo.

“I’ve been such a superfan ever since The Thundermans aired, and I just can’t believe that I’m going to be working on it,” Chavis, tells PEOPLE. “It’s such an AWESOME opportunity. I’m just so grateful!”

Chavis has melted hearts playing young Randall, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia‘s adopted son on NBC’s hit drama.

On the show, grown-up Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is currently contending with emotional and physical problems, but in real life, Chavis posed with Brown at the NAACP Image Awards, tweeting congratulations for Brown’s award and including a heart emoji.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC, and The Thundermans airs is slated to air this summer on Nickelodeon.