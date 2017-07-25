What's Chrissy Metz's Greatest Indulgence Since Breaking Out on This Is Us? 'It's a Little Excessive'

Chrissy Metz has found breakout success and an Emmy nomination since stepping into the role of Kate on NBC’s This Is Us. But the 36-year-old actress hasn’t let fame go to her head — save for one extravagant purchase.

“I have my own washer and dryer guys!” Metz admitted to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday’s Today, explaining that she had just moved into her own apartment. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to do laundry anymore,’ but now I do laundry twice a day. It’s a little excessive.”

The appliances may not seem like much, but for Metz — who had 81 cents in her bank account before being cast in the Emmy-nominated drama and lived with a roommate until recently — it’s a big step. Though don’t expect her to splurge on much more.

“People are like, ‘What did you buy? What have you bought?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t need anything,’ ” Metz said, adding that the show’s success is enough for her. “To be a part of something so spectacular on every level? It’s something you always wanted to do and it’s changing other people’s lives — it’s like everything you could ever ask for. … It’s so wonderful on so many levels. I can’t even explain it.”

If she’s humble, it’s because Metz was planning on quitting acting and moving back home. Then came her This Is Us audition. “The day did feel differently,” Metz said, recalling that audition. “I was like, ‘The birds were bird-ier. The sky was bluer.’ It was a bit of a musical sort of experience.”

That doesn’t mean she walked out feeling like she had nailed it. “When I got in the room I was like, ‘Oh this is not what I planned,’ ” she said. “Luckily they had me in for the callback. I was like, ‘Oh thank God — they think there’s something there.’ It was, like, 45 minutes to an hour callback, which that never happens. And I was like, ‘Oh this is a good sign.’ We did test twice and it was sort of jumping through hoops, but it feels good because you feel like you earned it.”

Now she’s getting recognized everywhere she goes by some enthusiastic fans who have no problem crying to her about how much the show means to them.

“It’s typically, ‘Thank you so much for enlightening me. I’ve never had a relationship with my daughter who has a weight issue. I never understood her. And thank you for doing that for us and for our relationship,’ ” Metz recalled. “And of course, then I’m in tears. Just anybody that feels ‘other’ in any capacity of feel inadequate — they can relate to the characters. We’re just all trying to get through this thing called life.”

This Is Us returns Sept. 26, and Today airs weekday mornings (7–11 a.m. ET) — both on NBC.