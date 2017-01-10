See the Moment Jack and Rebecca Find Out They're Having Triplets on This Is Us

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

It’s the moment that the idea of the Big Three began, though it wouldn’t happen like they — or anybody — had imagined.

Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us will journey back to the magical and stressful moment when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) find out that they’re having not just one but three children. Watch the video to see a preview of the next installment of the NBC family dramedy — which airs at a special time on the East Coast and in Central time zones (10 p.m./9 p.m.) on account of Barack Obama’s presidential address, but the normal time in the Mountain and Pacific time zones (8 p.m./9 p.m.) — as well as the return of an authoritative yet reassuring face.

What’s that? You want to know if Toby (Chris Sullivan) lives or dies? Those answers are coming on Tuesday night. But if you’d like to read what creator Dan Fogelman and star Chrissy Metz have to say about his fate, click here. And here.

This Is Us returns Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.