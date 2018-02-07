This Is Us fans have three weeks to process the details of Jack Pearson‘s Crock-Pot-caused death as the hit NBC series will go on a brief hiatus due to the Winter Olympics.

But the Pearson family drama didn’t leave fans and viewers empty-handed as the latest promo was chock full of teasers for what’s to come in the next episodes.

“If you think you know what the coming seasons will reveal, Jack’s story has just begun,” the voiceover foreshadows. (Don’t worry there are more episodes that will feature beloved Pearson patriarch Jack, including more about his military duties in Vietnam.)

In the teaser, we’re reintroduced to foster child Deja, whose surprise return to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Beth’s home was revealed during the post-Super Bowl episode.

Randall Pearson and Deja

Deja, her mother Shauna, Randall as well as his daughters Tess and Annie are all gathered around the dining room table enjoying a hearty meal. Back in November, during the mid-season finale, titled “Number Three,” Deja had a tearful goodbye moment with Randall as she chose to live with her mother instead.

Randall Pearson, Toby Damon and Kevin Pearson

Also in the short clip, we find Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with their respective entourages at what appears to be their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Randall and Kevin (Justin Hartley) will most likely be groomsmen as the Pearson brothers joined Toby and his friends at a guys night out dinner.

Kate Pearson, Beth Pearson and friends NBC

And it looks like Beth may be a bridesmaid as she joined Kate and her friends, including OA class/new best friend Madison, to celebrate the bride-to-be’s upcoming nuptials at a casino and a strip club where Kate has several bills in her hand.

But while the festivities are well underway, a scene shows Kevin contemplating his sobriety as he takes a look at his hotel room mini bar that is stocked with a variety of bottled alcohol.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.