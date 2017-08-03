Find Out Exactly When This Is Us Picks Back Up in Season 2 (Spoiler: It Will Break Your Heart)

If you were wondering how Jack and Rebecca were doing in the aftermath of that hideous fight in the season 1 finale of This Is Us, you’ll find out pretty quickly. Make that very quickly,

The second season of This Is Us will resume the now-fractured story of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) after the latter asked the former to move out of the house, at least temporarily.

“You’re picking up the story line the morning after Jack has left the house, and what happens next,” series creator Dan Fogelman tells Entertainment Weekly. “It’s intense — and it’s all in the first five minutes of the show.”

In the present-day stories, the season 2 premiere will pick up the action with the Big Three — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) celebrating their collective 37th birthday. (The season 1 premiere took place on their 36th birthday.) Are they together on the big day? “They are not,” says Fogelman.

Fogelman touched on the season 2 premiere during the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Thursday, teasing that “a giant piece of the puzzle” surrounding Pearson patriarch Jack’s mysterious death will be revealed in episode 1 and will “hopefully give some momentum to that storyline.”

The show’s creator also revealed that Sylvester Stallone will guest-star as himself in an episode.

This Is Us season 2 kicks off Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

With reporting by PATRICK GOMEZ

This article originally appeared on Ew.com