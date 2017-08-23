Randall & Rebecca Discuss Adoption in Dramatic This Is Us Season 2 First Look

You are just one month away from the season 2 premiere of This Is Us — and possibly only a few seconds away from shedding your first tears of the new season.

NBC released a clip from the season premiere of the hit family drama on Wednesday, and you will see that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is struggling with the adoption process after dropping that surprise on wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) in the season 1 finale. Here, he seeks counsel from his mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), explaining to her that Beth is not seeing eye-to-eye him on this matter.

When he asks Rebecca how she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) decided, his mother tries to sell him on the idea that they knew from the moment they saw little Randall. But when he prods her, Rebecca reveals that the journey to bring Randall into the Pearsons was far from easy — especially given her own feelings as she was mourning the loss of one of her triplets during childbirth, but Jack was persistent. “Sometimes in marriage,” she explains, “someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves…. He pushed a stranger on me, and that stranger became my child, and that child became my life.”

FROM PEN: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Jack’s Death On ‘This Is Us’

As you have gathered, the decision on whether or not to add a third child to the household will not be an easy one when season 2 begins, according to Brown. “I know that Beth and Randall don’t feel exactly the same way about adoption,” he told EW. “We pick up with them very much in the midst of making that decision — to move forward, not to move forward, how to move forward, if indeed they do. They are not on the same page, I can say that much.”

Series creator Dan Fogelman says a “huge piece of the puzzle” about Jack’s death mystery will be revealed in the season premiere, which you can read about here. For intel from Sterling K. Brown about the season 2 premiere and the show’s chances at the upcoming Emmys, click here.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com