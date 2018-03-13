Everything the Stars of This Is Us Have Teased About the 'Joyous' Season 2 Finale 

The emotional second season of This Is Us is coming to a close.

On Tuesday, the hit NBC series will wrap things up with one major moment: the nuptials of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who have endured a rocky road to get to the altar. Here’s everything the cast has teased so far.

The wedding

“Like Kate, it is unconventional, emotional, and unexpected,” Metz told Entertainment Weekly, describing the tone of the episode as “upbeat and joyous through a very important catharsis.”

“The finale is a completely new start for Kate,” she added.

Toby, meanwhile, was disappointed that his brother was a no-show at his bachelor party in the previous episode. In the finale, however, we’ll finally get to meet some of his family members.

“His parents are everything and nothing you’d expect,” Metz hinted.

The honor of your presence is requested at the marriage of

And, of course, expect the unexpected.

“There is a bit of a twist, in true This Is Us fashion,” said Metz. “Because the writers are genius.”

“It’s a really joyous finale in a season marked by a lot of sadness and tragedy,” added executive producer Isaac Aptaker, referencing the death of Kate’s father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). “It’s about a lot of characters looking forward and has an incredible amount of uplift to it.”

Jack returns — sort of

But the day will not be without heartache: Expect Kate to be affected by the reality that her long-deceased father can’t walk down her down the aisle.

“Obviously, it’s been her life’s dream to find a man who her father would approve of but never measure up to,” said Metz. “Now that she has, it’s devastating that he won’t be there … physically.”

However, he will be there in spirit — in some sort of hallucination/dream/alternate timeline, as evidenced by the promo of a salt-and-pepper haired Jack that ran after last week’s episode.

“I thought I’d be off-duty from having to put on the age makeup, but it was fun,” Ventimiglia told PEOPLE. “And also I got the opportunity to work with some actors that I normally wouldn’t get to because of Jack’s early passing.”

Deja’s story unfolds

Last week, the show delved deeply and poignantly into the past of Deja (Lyric Ross), the guarded foster child who bid farewell to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to return to her birth mother, Shauna (Joy Brunson). At the end of the episode, Randall and Beth decided to take Deja and Shauna to their house, where Shauna — who’d previously fought bitter custody wars with Beth and Randall — came to a painful realization. She tearfully told the couple that she couldn’t spend the night and she couldn’t take Deja with her, leaving the Pearsons seemingly charged with caring for the foster child once again.

“Oh, boy. This ish hits the fan,” Watson told Entertainment Weekly of how the story evolves in the finale. “You’re going to see how Deja responds to all of this and what we’re in for here. Tired-face emoji. Red-face emoji.”

“I think Randall and Beth are definitely Team Randall and Beth,” she continued. “But, you know, there’s nothing like your mother’s love, so at the end of the day, they want what’s best for Deja. We’re hoping that her mom can make a turnaround, but to see her and her mom living in that car, just coming off of not being able to pay for [heat], it sends a message to Randall and Beth that you could care for this child and provide for her in ways that her mom can’t. And they just can’t ignore that. That’s just the facts. I think they believe they can do it in a way that her mom can’t, or is unable to at the moment.”

So will Shauna return?

“We’ll be talking about Shauna, definitely,” said Watson. “I don’t know that we’ll see her, but we’ll definitely talk about her.”

Regardless of what happens, however, Watson promised the finale will confirm Deja’s permanent living situation.

“It’s beautiful. It felt like the natural way for this season to end,” she added. “We built to this moment, so it feels very natural — this is what’s coming next, the wedding. But yet, even in the midst of all that, life for each individual is still happening. So everybody is still dealing with their own stuff, but now we get to celebrate at this family event that we’ve been anticipating and feel good about. After a hard year — I mean, this was a rough one for the family, going through Jack’s death and the fire, and for slow-cookers — it’s a really beautiful way to celebrate.”

The season 2 finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.