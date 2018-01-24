This Is Us to Reveal How Jack Died in Post-Super Bowl Episode

Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us ended with a very fiery cliffhanger, indicating that the end for Jack Pearson was fast approaching. After a long wait — more than a year, in fact — it appears that viewers will get the answers they’ve been seeking in the very next episode, according to an NBC promo for the post-Super Bowl episode that aired after the episode.

This is the episode. Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don't miss a single minute. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018

Following a montage of older footage from the family drama, a small burst of images from the heavily anticipated episode was unspooled, with a scared Kate (Hannah Zeile) calling out for her dad, and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) yelling at his family to “take a deep breath” while he opened the door that was holding back a wall of flames. (The fire began when the crock-pot in the kitchen malfunctioned, and the blaze quickly spread through the house without warning, given that the smoke detector was without batteries.) Declared the narrator: “All of your questions will be answered.”

The episode will air on Sunday, Feb. 4, after the Super Bowl. (There will be no new installment next Tuesday.) Ventimiglia warns that Jack’s death will be “an absolute soul-crushing event,” and to see what else the actor had to say about this highly anticipated reveal, click here.