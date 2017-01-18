People

TV

All Hail the Big 3! This Is Us Renewed for Two More Seasons

By @DANSNIERSON

Posted on

NBC

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

This is big news for fans of This Is Us: NBC has renewed the hit series. And there’s even a twist: It’s for two more seasons.

In the announcement, which made on Wednesday at Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke also revealed that seasons 2 and 3 will contain 18 episodes each, guaranteeing at least 36 more installments.

The flashback-happy family dramedy — whose stars include Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown — premiered to impressive numbers and critical praise back in September. This Is Us stands as the top-rated new series in the key 18-to-49-year-old demo, and the fall finale on Dec. 6 drew a 4.9 in the demo and 16.4 million viewers including DVR playback. It is also NBC’s most-watched scripted show in the Tuesday-at-9 p.m. time slot in seven-plus years.

To read what Moore had to say about this Tuesday’s all-flashback prequel episode, click here.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC, with the season 1 finale slated to air in early March.

