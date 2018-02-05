This Is Us Recap: Super Bowl Episode Reveals Surprising Cause of Jack's Death

Warning: This story contains plot details about the post-Super Bowl episode of This Is Us, titled “Super Bowl Sunday.”

R.I.P., Jack Pearson.

Sure, you’ve known it for a while that he was dead — since the fifth episode of the series, to be specific — but now you’ve just seen it, witnessing his devastating demise in Sunday’s episode of This Is Us.

The heavily hyped episode of the NBC family drama, which promised to answer the Question, did just that, as Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) rescued his family from the raging fire started by that faulty Crock-Pot gifted to the Pearsons by a friendly neighbor. Jack would play hero twice, going back into the burning house to save the family dog that Kate was crying about, and grabbing some of the family’s important possessions with him on the way out.

Relief was short-lived, though: Although the EMT informed him that his vitals looked okay, he inhaled a lot of smoke, and when he went to the hospital with Rebecca, the smoke inhalation put too much stress on his lungs, and he went into cardiac arrest, dying in the hospital bed. Rebecca did not take the news well; at first she didn’t take it at all, plunging into denial.

You won’t have to wait long to see how the family is reeling from this horrific calamity: This Is Us will air a new episode two days from now, in its normal Tuesday-at-9 p.m. slot.

