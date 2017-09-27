This Is Us Predicted the Kardashian-Jenner Baby Boom: 'Next Week, There'll Be a Bazillion More of Them'

The universe works in mysterious ways — and in an almost unbelievable sequence of events, the much-anticipated season 2 premiere of This Is Us predicted a Kardashian-Jenner baby boom just hours after news broke that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant.

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from Tuesday’s season premiere of This Is Us.

In a scene from Tuesday’s season premiere of the beloved NBC series, Justin Hartley‘s character Kevin Pearson FaceTimed his girlfriend Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) after leaving the set of his movie in Los Angeles, asking her if there’s any chance she could fly in. She told him she couldn’t make it because her mom is sick, bemoaning the fact that she would be missing out on celeb-spotting a Kardashian.

“The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere,” he reassured her. “They’re like gremlins — I promise next week there will be a bazillion more of them.”

RELATED: We’re Live with the Cast of This Is Us at the Season 2 Premiere – Join Our Viewing Party Now

Ironically, the scene was filmed long before news broke Friday that Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter Kylie, 20, is expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. News of Kylie’s pregnancy was swiftly followed by her older sister Khloé’s own baby news on Tuesday: The 33-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. And sister Kim Kardashian West, 36, is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West in January via a surrogate.

RELATED: ‘They’re Building an Army’ — Fans React to the News that Khloé, Kylie and Kim Are All Expecting

Though none of the women have publicly commented on the news, a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that “over the moon” Kylie and Khloé are both “due around the same time.”

“They are approximately four months along,” the source said. “Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloé.”

“They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” the source added. “Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!