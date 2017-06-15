TV

13 Sizzling Hot Pics of Milo Ventimiglia to Hold You Over Until This Is Us Returns

We are not worthy

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 13

Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

GAZE AWAY

Eye contact or no eye contact, we're still totally enamored with the This Is Us actor.

2 of 13

Michael Kovac/Getty

SUITED UP

In case you needed smizing lessons, Milo's your guy.

3 of 13

Erik Tanner/Getty

TIPPING OVER

Gearing up for an impromptu barre workout or recreating that iconic Flashdance scene? One thing's for sure: he looks damn good doing it.

4 of 13

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

GOOD LOOKS

Fact: Milo's facial hair ups his swoon factor by 64.7 percent.

5 of 13

Jesse Grant/Getty

COMING CLEAN

... but there is nothing wrong with a clean-shaven Milo now that we're thinking about it.

6 of 13

Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty

SMILEY FACE

Get you a guy who looks at you the way Milo looks at ... whatever he's happily staring at here.

7 of 13

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash

GOING DEEP

He's just staring into our souls at this point.

8 of 13

Mei Tao

SEXY VIBES

Chinese takeout has never looked this good.

9 of 13

Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty

LAUGHS FOR DAYS

We've literally never seen someone happier to chill on a chair.

10 of 13

Neilson Barnard/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

TAKE A BOW

Recent realization: we refuse to date anyone who can't pull off a bow tie.

11 of 13

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

JUST BITTEN

If there was an award for sexiest non-sexy photo, it would go to Milo, whose lip-biting is (almost) too much to handle.

12 of 13

Maarten de Boer/NBC/Getty

HEY GIRL

Why yes, we will marry you now.

13 of 13

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

OH-SO GRAPHIC

"Milo here, at your service."

