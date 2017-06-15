TV
13 Sizzling Hot Pics of Milo Ventimiglia to Hold You Over Until This Is Us Returns
We are not worthy
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 13
GAZE AWAY
Eye contact or no eye contact, we're still totally enamored with the This Is Us actor.
2 of 13
SUITED UP
In case you needed smizing lessons, Milo's your guy.
3 of 13
TIPPING OVER
Gearing up for an impromptu barre workout or recreating that iconic Flashdance scene? One thing's for sure: he looks damn good doing it.
4 of 13
GOOD LOOKS
Fact: Milo's facial hair ups his swoon factor by 64.7 percent.
5 of 13
COMING CLEAN
... but there is nothing wrong with a clean-shaven Milo now that we're thinking about it.
6 of 13
SMILEY FACE
Get you a guy who looks at you the way Milo looks at ... whatever he's happily staring at here.
7 of 13
GOING DEEP
He's just staring into our souls at this point.
8 of 13
SEXY VIBES
Chinese takeout has never looked this good.
9 of 13
LAUGHS FOR DAYS
We've literally never seen someone happier to chill on a chair.
10 of 13
TAKE A BOW
Recent realization: we refuse to date anyone who can't pull off a bow tie.
11 of 13
JUST BITTEN
If there was an award for sexiest non-sexy photo, it would go to Milo, whose lip-biting is (almost) too much to handle.
12 of 13
HEY GIRL
Why yes, we will marry you now.
13 of 13
OH-SO GRAPHIC
"Milo here, at your service."
