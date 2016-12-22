This Is Us Is (Almost) Back! Get Your First Look at Winter Return After That HUGE Cliffhanger

This Is Us ended its midseason finale on a major cliffhanger, and though the suspense is still hanging in the air, PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the key art for the show’s first episode back in January.

The image is a cozy tapestry showcasing emotional moments between the beloved Pearson family, led by mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), as well as the actors playing their children, both grown and as youngsters.

Most tellingly for the biggest question, though, is who’s not in the collage: Chris Sullivan‘s Toby. It’s still uncertain whether the lovable goof, who’d been romancing Chrissy Metz‘s Kate throughout the fall breakout’s first 10 episodes, will survive the shocking heart attack that ended the Dec. 6 episode. As registered #TeamToby members, it’s not a promising sign ….

So while we’re glad to see the Pearsons and their loved ones in action, the question still lingers: What about Toby?

Guess we’ll just have to wait to find out when This Is Us returns Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.