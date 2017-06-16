This Is Us' Mandy Moore Reveals When Audiences Will Learn About Jack's 'Earth-Shattering' Death

Since This Is Us wrapped its first season, fans have been endlessly looping back to one central question: How and when does Jack Pearson die?

Mandy Moore, who plays Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) wife Rebecca in the hit NBC show, opened up to Larry King in a new interview on Ora TV, revealing the main cast already knows both answers about the Pearson patriarch’s death.

“We all had to know,” Moore, 33, tells King in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the interview. “If you think about it, all of the core actors sort of had to know because we see him later, but something that fundamentally earth-shattering and life-changing that happened to the kids at some point in their lives is something they’re going to carry with them as adults.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Metz on ‘This Is Us’, Crying on Set, and Her Body Positivity

Still, the answer couldn’t come sooner for fans who have been waiting since the season 1 finale aired in March. But Moore says they won’t have to wait too long for the answer to be revealed in season 2.

“You’ve seen the kids now [in the show], they’re about 16 or 17 when [Jack] passed away,” Moore reveals about the age of her on-screen children — played by fellow costars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley — when their father dies.

Moore also confirmed that Jack’s death is set to air in the season premiere of season 2, which returns to NBC this fall.

“One thing I can tell you, you will learn how Jack died in the first episode of season 2,” says King. “That’s what we’ve been told,” says Moore.

For more about This Is Us, watch Moore’s full interview on Ora TV and Hulu at 11 a.m. PST on June 16.