This Is Us' Mandy Moore Reveals the Dramatic Scene That Made Her Sob and Hyperventilate

When This Is Us audiences were invited to join season 1 of the new NBC drama last fall, they might not have anticipated the tears and emotional roller coaster that they’d endure.

But fans of the series aren’t the only ones who grab a box of tissues weekly when they tune in — the show’s stars do as well.

Ahead of Tuesday evening’s season 1 finale, series star Mandy Moore, who plays married mother of three Rebecca Pearson, revealed the scene that made her cry the most.

Sitting alongside her stylist, Erica Cloud, for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore, 32, admitted that it was one of the most recent episodes, which centered around Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) bond with his father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), who passes away.

“Which This Is Us curve ball made you cry the most?” Cloud asked Moore.

“It wasn’t really a curve ball, but I would say the episode that just aired with William dying,” said Moore. “I just sobbed and hyperventilated.”

Immediately following the emotional Feb. 22 episode, Brown hosted a 12-minute Facebook Live to answer questions and comments from followers, and was overcome with emotion while reflecting back on the death of his on-screen character’s father.

“If you have family that you haven’t talked to in a while or friends that you feel that you have gotten out of touch with, then call them up. And let ‘em know how much you love them and how much you care because tomorrow is not promised,” Brown said as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

“You got to let the people know while they’re here how much they’re appreciated and how much you love them,” he added. “There are a lot of people who have to deal with the grief of losing people from this horrible disease, this debilitating disease. I want those people to know that they’re not alone — that in some small way, we are here with you.”

Additionally, Chrissy Metz also teared up while watching the episode. “I couldn’t tweet through the tears. I have no words just love & admiration,” she tweeted.

The season 1 finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC