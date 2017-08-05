This Is Us Gets One of Its 11 Emmy Nominations Revoked

This Is Us continued its freshman streak of greatness with 11 Emmy nominations, but now the hit NBC show is reducing that count to an even 10.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the time-hopping, nonlinear drama has had one of its 11 nominations rescinded after the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences determined it did not meet the requirements to be eligible for a nomination in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes category, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

A sixth replacement nominee will be added to the category, in which HBO’s Big Little Lies, Fox’s Empire, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and Amazon’s Transparent remain.

To be eligible for consideration in the category, a show must submit an episode where at least 51 percent of the action takes place within the past 25 years. Though there are some This Is Us episodes that meet this requirement, the NBC submitted, season 1 finale “Moonshadow,” does not.

The episode, initially earning nods for the work of costume designers Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray and Elinor Bardach, takes place primarily in the 1970s in a series of lengthy flashbacks that highlight aspects of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) relationship.

“Having reviewed the Moonshadow episode of This Is Us, the Awards Committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary.

In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified,” a Television Academy Spokesperson said in a statement to EW. “The sixth-place vote-getter — now the fifth nomination — will be identified by the accountants and will be revealed when the Televisions Academy’s final round viewing platform opens on Monday.”

Just last year, the Academy rescinded an Emmy nomination for Peter MacNicol after determining he had appeared in more than 50 percent of Veep’s episodes, disqualifying him for consideration in the guest actor in a comedy category. This paved the way for Peter Scolari to replace him in the nominations — and go on to win for his guest appearance on Girls.

