This Is Us

Even the Sound Guy on This Is Us Can't Stop Crying

By @NineDaves

Posted on

This Is Us has built up a reputation for making fans break down into tears each episode. And apparently, that carries over to the crew, too.

In a sketch on Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon gave fans of the Emmy-nominated NBC sitcom a behind-the-scenes look at what happens on set of the show when filming — introducing them to one very emotional boom operator who couldn’t help but break into tears during takes.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Dale, the sound operator played by Fallon, screams as he interrupts yet another scene between Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.

Try as they might, Dale’s sobs makes it impossible for Brown and Metz to finish their lines, showing Brown’s Randall comforting Metz’s Kate as she blames herself for their dad’s death.

More than 21 takes later and a fight in which Dale calls Metz a “diva,” the whole team (including Saturday Night Live‘s Mikey Day as the show’s director) finally succumb to the sadness of the scene.

“You know what? There’s no shame in it. We all cry. This is who we are. … This is us,” Metz says.

Even Milo Ventimiglia, who plays the rough-and-tough Pearson family patriarch, pops in for a hug, admitting he “gets emotional” sometimes.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.