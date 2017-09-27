Even the Sound Guy on This Is Us Can't Stop Crying

This Is Us has built up a reputation for making fans break down into tears each episode. And apparently, that carries over to the crew, too.

In a sketch on Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon gave fans of the Emmy-nominated NBC sitcom a behind-the-scenes look at what happens on set of the show when filming — introducing them to one very emotional boom operator who couldn’t help but break into tears during takes.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Dale, the sound operator played by Fallon, screams as he interrupts yet another scene between Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.