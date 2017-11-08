This Is Us’ Jermel Nakia Opens Up About Playing Young William: 'It’s Surreal!'

He’s a star on one of TV’s biggest hits, but newcomer Jermel Nakia says he’s still trying to soak it all in.

“I still live in that moment of, ‘Is this really happening,’”the actor tells PEOPLE of his first major role. “From the first time I saw a clip of the pilot, I knew the show was right down my alley. It’s surreal.”

A Kansas City native, Nakia, who plays the younger version of William Hill, Randall’s biological father, began acting in plays in third grade. “I don’t feel like I chose this career,” he says. “It was just something that was given. There would not be life for me without acting.”

On Tuesday’s powerful episode, viewers saw more of Hill’s backstory, specifically how he avoided going down the wrong path.

“It’s really incredible because we can capture the hyper sensitive state of the black man and what is happening now,” Nakia says. “When I first read the episode I just thought, this requires huge responsibility. To be able to bring [William] to life was mind-boggling.”

Continues the actor: “A gentleman reached out to me and said he saw himself as William and watching the show he saw the possibility of redemption. If you can change someone’s life while also entertaining, that’s pretty awesome.”

Given the show’s time jumps, however, Nakia rarely gets to work with other members of the cast. “It’s like, ‘I really loved you on that episode,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re great too, sorry I’ll never work with you!’” Nakia only talked about his character with Ron Cephas Jones, who plays older William, for the first time recently.

When he’s not working, Nakia indulges his passion for travel. “Anytime I get the opportunity to get on a plane I do,” he says. “My goal is to put my foot on every African nation before I’m called out of here. I’ve been on the journey to do it and I’ve learned so much. It’s about understanding the world around you.”

Next, “I would love the opportunity to do a biopic,” Nakia says. “Comedies are great but my soul lies within telling stories about the heart of life.”